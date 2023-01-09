COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 9 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

9 de Enero de 2023

Monday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Kwon Soon Woo (7), South Korea, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Mikael Ymer (2), Sweden, def. Jordan Thompson (8), Australia, 7-6, 7-5.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6), Argentina, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

John Millman, Australia, def. Christopher O'Connell (5), Australia, 6-3, 7-6.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Daniel Evans (5), Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (9), 10-7.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La historia de “amor” de Michael Jackson y Debbie Rowe, la enfermera que se convirtió en la madre de sus hijos

La historia de “amor” de Michael Jackson y Debbie Rowe, la enfermera que se convirtió en la madre de sus hijos

Samuel L. Jackson: de la palabra mágica para vencer a la tartamudez al día que secuestró al padre de Luther King

Los secretos de Jeremy Renner: su insólito primer trabajo pago de actor y las fotos desnudo en la batalla con su ex

Quién es la argentina que desde su departamento le pone voz a los personajes de las series más populares

Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Spotify Argentina

TENDENCIAS

De la huerta a la longevidad: cuál es el impacto de la jardinería en la salud y el bienestar, según la ciencia

De la huerta a la longevidad: cuál es el impacto de la jardinería en la salud y el bienestar, según la ciencia

Siete consejos esenciales para dormir bien durante las noches de verano

El cuerpo da señales y hay que escucharlo

Contar calorías para bajar de peso no tiene sentido, según un experto en nutrición y genética

Por el cambio climático, la mayor parte de los glaciares en los Alpes podrían derretirse para el año 2100

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Para los soldados rusos, el uso del celular es un peligro letal y persistente

Para los soldados rusos, el uso del celular es un peligro letal y persistente

Perú Libre se solidariza con Lula da Silva por intento de golpe de Estado en Brasil

Revelan detalles del libro del príncipe Harry después de un error de ventas en España

Intento de golpe de Estado en Brasil: caos y destrucción tras el paso de la horda bolsonarista en Brasilia

Nueva incursión de Beijing, Taiwán detectó más de 50 aviones de combate y barcos chinos dentro de su zona de defensa