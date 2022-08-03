ADVISORY ASEAN-MEETING/BLINKEN

Blinken arrives in Phnom Penh ahead of U.S.-ASEAN meeting
Start: 03 Aug 2022 14:17 GMT
End: 03 Aug 2022 14:22 GMT
PHNOM PENH - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Phnom Penh to attend the U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA; No use New Zealand.
DIGITAL: No Use USA; No use New Zealand.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Cambodia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com