ADVISORY ASEAN-MEETING/BLINKEN

Miércoles 3 de Agosto de 2022
REUTERS

AUG 03

3 de Agosto de 2022

Blinken arrives in Phnom Penh ahead of U.S.-ASEAN meeting

Start: 03 Aug 2022 14:17 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2022 14:22 GMT

PHNOM PENH - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Phnom Penh to attend the U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA; No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA; No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Cambodia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

