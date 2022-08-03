ADVISORY ASEAN-MEETING/BLINKEN

Blinken arrives in Phnom Penh ahead of U.S.-ASEAN meeting

Start: 03 Aug 2022 14:17 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2022 14:22 GMT

PHNOM PENH - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Phnom Penh to attend the U.S.-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

