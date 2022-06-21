COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/MACRON-MEETING

Por

REUTERS

y

JUN 21

21 de Junio de 2022

Macron meets Conservative, Socialist leaders

Start: 21 Jun 2022 07:45 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Leaders of France's main political parties arrive at the Elysée Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron following the inconclusive result of parliamentary elections. Meetings with leader French conservatives Les Républicains, Christian Jacob (0800) and leader of French Socialists Olivier Faure (0900).

