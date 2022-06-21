ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/MACRON-MEETING

Macron meets Conservative, Socialist leaders
Start: 21 Jun 2022 07:45 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2022 12:00 GMT
PARIS - Leaders of France's main political parties arrive at the Elysée Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron following the inconclusive result of parliamentary elections. Meetings with leader French conservatives Les Républicains, Christian Jacob (0800) and leader of French Socialists Olivier Faure (0900).
