ADVISORY POPE-CYPRUS/

Pope Francis meets Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II

Start: 03 Dec 2021 06:25 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

NICOSIA - Pope Francis meets Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II at Archbishopric in Nicosia and holds mass at the GSP Stadium.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Visit with the Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II at Archbishopric in Nicosia

0700GMT - Meeting with the Holy Synod in Nicosia

0800GMT - Holy Mass at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia

