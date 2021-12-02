ADVISORY POPE-CYPRUS/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 2 de Diciembre de 2021
REUTERS
2 de Diciembre de 2021

Pope Francis meets Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II

Start: 03 Dec 2021 06:25 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

NICOSIA - Pope Francis meets Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II at Archbishopric in Nicosia and holds mass at the GSP Stadium.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Visit with the Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II at Archbishopric in Nicosia

0700GMT - Meeting with the Holy Synod in Nicosia

0800GMT - Holy Mass at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: CYBC POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Cyprus

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

