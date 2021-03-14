Principales nominaciones a los Premios Grammy 2021

Billie Eilish llega a la edición 62 de los Premios Grammy en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de enero de 2020. Foto de archivo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

14 mar (Reuters) - Los premios Grammy, los mayores honores en la industria de la música, se entregarán el domingo en una ceremonia transmitida por el canal de televisión CBS, que será presentada por Trevor Noah.[L1N2L914Z]

A continuación, la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

"Everyday Life" — Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier

"Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby presentando a Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion presentando a Beyoncé

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, compositores (Beyoncé)

"The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, compositores (Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, compositores (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, compositores (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

"I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, compositores (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, compositores (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

MEJOR DÚO POP/INTERPRETACIÓN GRUPAL

"Un Día (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber presentando a Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift presentando a Bon Iver

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

"Changes" — Justin Bieber

"Chromatica" — Lady Gaga

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Fine Line" — Harry Styles

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE ROCK

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — Haim

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE RAP

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean presentando a Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion presentando a Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA COUNTRY

"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is A Record" — Brandy Clark

"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

"Nightfall" — Little Big Town

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

MEJOR MÚSICA DE PELÍCULA

"Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys

"Black Is King" — Beyoncé

"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme

"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt

"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" — ZZ Top

(Reporte de Jill Serjeant en Los Ángeles. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)