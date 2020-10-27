ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT-WHITEHOUSE

Trump to host White House event after Barrett confirmation

Start: 27 Oct 2020 00:40 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2020 01:28 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Donald Trump is expected to host an event at the White House following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

TIMINGS:

0117GMT - Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com