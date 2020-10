ADVISORY --FLASH--7123-BRITAIN-SECURITY/SHIP UGC

Search and rescue helicopters attending incident in English Channel

Start: 25 Oct 2020 16:11 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2020 16:12 GMT

AT SEA - Search and rescue helicopters attending incident in English Channel.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ISLE OF WIGHT RADIO

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ISLE OF WIGHT RADIO

Source: ISLE OF WIGHT RADIO VIA FACEBOOK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com