ADVISORY --FLASH--6087-NIGERIA-PROTESTS/CURFEW

Por REUTERSOCT 24
24 de Octubre de 2020

Nigeria's Lagos state relaxes curfew after days of unrest

Start: 24 Oct 2020 11:40 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 11:42 GMT

LAGOS: Authorities in Nigeria's biggest state Lagos relax a round-the-clock curfew as they attempt to restore order after widespread unrest broke out in the wake of the shooting of anti-police brutality protesters by security forces.

Aprender a escuchar, dejarse guiar y confianza: la base en el ascenso de Julio Urías, pitcher de los Dodgers

El lanzador mexicano buscará colaborar para que el representativo de Los Ángeles se acerque a su objetivo de ganar una Serie Mundial
México iniciará rescate de mineros sepultados de Pasta de Conchos, en 2021

López Obrador firmó un documento ante los familiares de las víctimas en el que se compromete a iniciar el proceso de negociación
Piedras, quema de contenedores y enfrentamientos con la Policía: furia en Nápoles por la aplicación del toque de queda para contener el coronavirus

Cientos de personas desafiaron la medida tomada por las autoridades y salieron a las calles. El presidente de la región, Vincenzo de Luca, anticipó que ordenará en breve el confinamiento total
Pedro Sánchez y el papa Francisco se reunieron en el Vaticano

El encuentro duró poco más de media hora y el presidente estuvo acompañado por su esposa, Begoña Gómez, quienes regresan inmediatamente a España ante el delicado momento que atraviesa el país con el repunte de casos de coronavirus
Nuevas sanciones estadounidenses a empresas chinas y la renovación unilateral del embargo de armas a Irán

Washington deberá lidiar con Moscú y Pekín, quienes buscarán constituirse en proveedores principales de armas a Teherán con el riesgo latente de que sistemas de armas modernos lleguen a manos de los khomeinistas
Pjanic destapó la interna que tuvo el plantel de Juventus con Sarri y marcó las diferencias entre Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo

El mediocampista del Barcelona sacó a la luz los problemas que tenían los futbolistas con el entrenador y diferenció a la “Pulga” de CR7
LeBron James adquirió una mansión valuada en 37 millones de dólares que perteneció a una reconocida actriz estrella de Hollywood

El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers, que viene de consagrarse campeón de la NBA, compró una hermosa casa estilo mediterránea en Beverly Hills
Control tecnológico y ejército de odiadores: el oscuro giro del nacionalismo en la China de Xi Jinping

El régimen chino promueve a las turbas online que acosan a los detractores. Quienes critican el manejo de la pandemia son los principales blancos de ataque
Estos son los “Municipios de la Esperanza" mexicanos donde aún no llega el COVID-19

En mayo de 2020 fueron presentados los primeros 324 municipios que pudieron volver a la nueva normalidad
A una semana del Día de Muertos: cómo sobrevivirá la tradición al COVID-19

A pesar de las adversidades de la emergencia sanitaria, los mexicanos se rehúsan a abandonar sus creencias y su folclore
El favor desesperado que un general pidió al Chapo y al Mayo por encargo de Felipe Calderón

Esta revelación fue hecha por Vicente Zambada Niebla, quien presenció el encuentro en Sinaloa
Así será el semáforo epidemiológico en México del 26 de octubre al 2 de noviembre

Campeche permanecerá en verde, mientras que Chihuahua tuvo que volver al color rojo por el alto riesgo de contagio
