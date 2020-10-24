ADVISORY --FLASH--6087-NIGERIA-PROTESTS/CURFEW

Nigeria's Lagos state relaxes curfew after days of unrest
Start: 24 Oct 2020 11:40 GMT
End: 24 Oct 2020 11:42 GMT
LAGOS: Authorities in Nigeria's biggest state Lagos relax a round-the-clock curfew as they attempt to restore order after widespread unrest broke out in the wake of the shooting of anti-police brutality protesters by security forces.
