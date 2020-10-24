ADVISORY --FLASH--6087-NIGERIA-PROTESTS/CURFEW

Nigeria's Lagos state relaxes curfew after days of unrest

Start: 24 Oct 2020 11:40 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 11:42 GMT

LAGOS: Authorities in Nigeria's biggest state Lagos relax a round-the-clock curfew as they attempt to restore order after widespread unrest broke out in the wake of the shooting of anti-police brutality protesters by security forces.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Nigeria

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com