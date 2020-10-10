Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/--AUDIO AS INCOMING--

Por REUTERSOCT 10
10 de Octubre de 2020

NKorea celebrates 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea

Start: 10 Oct 2020 09:59 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS TAPE PLAYBACK, AUDIO AS INCOMING BY SOURCE**

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA – North Korea celebrates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. Events are expected to include large parades and possible demonstrations of military forces, though concerns over the coronavirus could put a damper on the festivities.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: KRT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: North Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

