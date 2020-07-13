Lunes 13 de Julio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PM

Por REUTERSJUL 13
13 de Julio de 2020

French PM Castex signs health funding deal

Start: 13 Jul 2020 12:58 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2020 13:58 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS NOW POSSIBLE ONLY DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS. MONITOR FOR UPDATES.

==

PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and unions sign a new 7.5 billion euro funding deal which includes a 180 euro a month salary boost for hospital staff and hiring commitments following months of protests and the coronavirus crisis. Statements expected to follow

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Signing

FOLLOWED BY - Castex statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: To Be Confirmed

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Sin distanciamiento social, con pirotecnia y sin tapabocas: los festejos de los hinchas del Cadiz por el ascenso a Primera en medio de la pandemia

Sin distanciamiento social, con pirotecnia y sin tapabocas: los festejos de los hinchas del Cadiz por el ascenso a Primera en medio de la pandemia

Los fanáticos andaluces salieron a las calles para celebrar el título de la Segunda División en España. En medio de la pandemia del coronavirus, los simpatizantes ignoraron las medidas de seguridad sanitaria
Los fanáticos andaluces salieron a las calles para celebrar el título de la Segunda División en España. En medio de la pandemia del coronavirus, los simpatizantes ignoraron las medidas de seguridad sanitaria

Un flechazo instantáneo y una boda en París: la historia de amor de John Travolta y Kelly Preston

Un flechazo instantáneo y una boda en París: la historia de amor de John Travolta y Kelly Preston

Los actores se casaron el 5 de septiembre de 1991
Los actores se casaron el 5 de septiembre de 1991

Cacería humana en la Selva Negra: la policía alemana busca a un “Rambo” que se fugó armado en un bosque

Cacería humana en la Selva Negra: la policía alemana busca a un “Rambo” que se fugó armado en un bosque

Al menos 100 agentes persiguen a un sujeto estaba siendo desalojado por las autoridades cuando logró apoderarse de las pistolas y huyó. También tiene un cuchillo, un arco y flechas
Al menos 100 agentes persiguen a un sujeto estaba siendo desalojado por las autoridades cuando logró apoderarse de las pistolas y huyó. También tiene un cuchillo, un arco y flechas

Mientras la salud de Kim Jong-un es un misterio, la figura de Kim Yo-jong se agiganta en Corea del Norte

Mientras la salud de Kim Jong-un es un misterio, la figura de Kim Yo-jong se agiganta en Corea del Norte

Los rumores sobre el verdadero estado del "Líder Supremo" son cada vez mayores. Su hermana ocupa desde hace pocos días un lugar relevante en el hermético y machista politburó
Los rumores sobre el verdadero estado del "Líder Supremo" son cada vez mayores. Su hermana ocupa desde hace pocos días un lugar relevante en el hermético y machista politburó

El deporte en el que brilla el hijo de Andre Agassi y Steffi Graf

El deporte en el que brilla el hijo de Andre Agassi y Steffi Graf

El joven Jaden lleva adelante una promisoria carrera, aunque en una disciplina diferente a la que convirtió a sus padres en leyendas
El joven Jaden lleva adelante una promisoria carrera, aunque en una disciplina diferente a la que convirtió a sus padres en leyendas

SEP curso Verano Divertido: horarios de actividades para alumnos de preescolar, primaria y secundaria del 13 al 17 de julio

SEP curso Verano Divertido: horarios de actividades para alumnos de preescolar, primaria y secundaria del 13 al 17 de julio

Los estudiantes pueden acceder a través de TV abierta y canales de paga
Los estudiantes pueden acceder a través de TV abierta y canales de paga

Pese al récord de contagios de coronavirus y la falta de camas, las playas de Miami siguen llenas

Pese al récord de contagios de coronavirus y la falta de camas, las playas de Miami siguen llenas

La situación es peor en el condado de Miami-Dade, el más poblado del estado y donde están siendo usadas el 94,8 % de las ubicaciones para cuidados intensivos
La situación es peor en el condado de Miami-Dade, el más poblado del estado y donde están siendo usadas el 94,8 % de las ubicaciones para cuidados intensivos

Militares venezolanos retirados declararon su apoyo a Juan Guaidó: “Nos comprometemos a recuperar el monopolio del uso de las armas”

Militares venezolanos retirados declararon su apoyo a Juan Guaidó: “Nos comprometemos a recuperar el monopolio del uso de las armas”

Son 39 uniformados que criticaron duramente el discurso del ministro Vladimir Padrino López contra la oposición y afirmaron que seguirán incondicionalmente las medidas que tome el presidente interino
Son 39 uniformados que criticaron duramente el discurso del ministro Vladimir Padrino López contra la oposición y afirmaron que seguirán incondicionalmente las medidas que tome el presidente interino

La decisión del TAS con respecto a la participación del Manchester City en la Champions League

La decisión del TAS con respecto a la participación del Manchester City en la Champions League

La UEFA había sancionado al City por incumplir el "fair play" financiero con dos años de suspensión de las competencias europeas
La UEFA había sancionado al City por incumplir el "fair play" financiero con dos años de suspensión de las competencias europeas

El mensaje de John Travolta por la muerte de su esposa Kelly Preston

El mensaje de John Travolta por la muerte de su esposa Kelly Preston

La actriz tenía 57 años y luchaba en silencio contra un cáncer de mama. El anuncio del actor norteamericano al dar a conocer la triste noticia
La actriz tenía 57 años y luchaba en silencio contra un cáncer de mama. El anuncio del actor norteamericano al dar a conocer la triste noticia

Asesinaron al rapero Lil Marlo mientras conducía su automóvil en Atlanta

Asesinaron al rapero Lil Marlo mientras conducía su automóvil en Atlanta

La policía acudió a un accidente en una carretera y halló el cuerpo del músico sin vida y con dignos de haber sido baleado
La policía acudió a un accidente en una carretera y halló el cuerpo del músico sin vida y con dignos de haber sido baleado

Así se elevó el costo de medicamentos y material médico durante la pandemia de coronavirus

Así se elevó el costo de medicamentos y material médico durante la pandemia de coronavirus

Es el mayor incremento en los últimos 20 años, de acuerdo con el Inegi
Es el mayor incremento en los últimos 20 años, de acuerdo con el Inegi
MAS NOTICIAS