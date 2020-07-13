ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PM

French PM Castex signs health funding deal

PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and unions sign a new 7.5 billion euro funding deal which includes a 180 euro a month salary boost for hospital staff and hiring commitments following months of protests and the coronavirus crisis. Statements expected to follow

