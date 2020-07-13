ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PM

French PM Castex signs health funding deal
Start: 13 Jul 2020 12:58 GMT
End: 13 Jul 2020 13:58 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS NOW POSSIBLE ONLY DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS. MONITOR FOR UPDATES.
==
PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and unions sign a new 7.5 billion euro funding deal which includes a 180 euro a month salary boost for hospital staff and hiring commitments following months of protests and the coronavirus crisis. Statements expected to follow
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Signing
FOLLOWED BY - Castex statement
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: To Be Confirmed
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com