Miércoles 8 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ILO

Por REUTERSJUL 08
7 de Julio de 2020

ILO hosts Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work

Start: 08 Jul 2020 08:05 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: OPENING STATEMENTS ARE EXPECTED ON RLS - MORE WILL RUN LIVE ON RLS ON MERIT - PLEASE MONITOR

==

GENEVA - International Labour Organization hosts its Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work being held from 7-9 July - with representatives of govt, employers and workers. Some 50 heads of state/govt expected to participate, send video messages.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Conference starts with statements from ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, followed by head of states. Full list of speakers here: https://global-summit.ilo.org/en/event/leaders-day/

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ILO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS