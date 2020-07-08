ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ILO

ILO hosts Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work

Start: 08 Jul 2020 08:05 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - International Labour Organization hosts its Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work being held from 7-9 July - with representatives of govt, employers and workers. Some 50 heads of state/govt expected to participate, send video messages.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Conference starts with statements from ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, followed by head of states. Full list of speakers here: https://global-summit.ilo.org/en/event/leaders-day/

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

