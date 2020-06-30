Martes 30 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSJUN 30
30 de Junio de 2020

Biden makes remarks on the growing coronavirus pandemic

Start: 30 Jun 2020 16:56 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 18:00 GMT

ALEXIS DUPONT HIGH SCHOOL, WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA - Former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, the need to address the growing pandemic, and how to safely and effectively re-open the economy.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

CDMX en semáforo naranja: regresa el bullicio a la gran ciudad

A partir de esta semana, la Ciudad de México permite la reapertura de tiendas, mercados callejeros y complejos deportivos, pero con capacidad y horario limitados. Los hoteles y restaurantes de la capital volverán a abrir con un 30% de capacidad
La extradición de Emilio Lozoya y el efecto dominó: Peña Nieto y Videgaray podrían ser implicados

Con la extradición del ex director de Pemex, se abren las posibilidades de que otros personajes políticos mexicanos, de la talla del ex presidente Enrique Peña Nieto, sean juzgados por corrupción
López Obrador: “A pesar de ser el presidente más atacado en 100 años, la respuesta es la libertad y no la censura”

El presidente de México enlistó este martes las situaciones más complejas que ha vivido a dos años de asumir la presidencia, pero también las que lo tienen satisfecho
El romántico video que Antonela Roccuzzo le dedicó a Messi con imágenes inéditas de su casamiento

En el día de su tercer aniversario como casados, la esposa del astro del Barcelona se lució en las redes sociales
Un alcalde colombiano entregó a su hijo a la policía por haber violado la cuarentena

El mandatario, que también denunció a su sobrino y un amigo, dijo que se debía poner ejemplo de disciplina en un momento donde era vital cumplir las normas del aislamiento.
Chile reportó 113 nuevos muertos por coronavirus y los contagios ascienden a casi 280 mil

El Ministerio de Salud informó que hubo 3.394 casos en las últimas 24 horas. El total de fallecidos en el país desde que comenzó la pandemia llegó a 5.688
El gol de Emiliano Sala que el Nantes eligió como “el más hermoso de la década”

Desde el elenco francés hicieron un ranking de las mejores 25 conquistas de los últimos diez años y el argentino no solo se quedó con el primer puesto, sino que aportó cuatro dianas más a la distinguida selección.
El infame sello del CJNG: las similitudes entre los atentados contra el juez Villegas y García Harfuch

Los dos han ocurrido en menos de dos semanas y han involucrado a la organización de "El Mencho"
Coronavirus en Brasil: la pérdida del empleo en mayo fue menos de la mitad de lo temido por los analistas

Se eliminaron 331.901 trabajos en el sector formal por la reapertura de la economía, en medio de cifras muy altas de contagios y muertes diarias por coronavirus
El proyecto Tren Maya destinará menos del 1% de su presupuesto a reducir el impacto ambiental

Las estimaciones del gobierno apuntan a que se invertirán 139,000 millones, de los cuales únicamente 21.6 millones se usarán para este fin
Influenza y COVID-19: la peligrosa combinación que anticipa un otoño mortal en México

Aunque se estima que los casos de coronavirus disminuyan en las próximas semanas, un repunte vendría en otoño e invierno, lo que agravaría la situación con la llegada de la influenza
Por qué Marjorie de Sousa quiere quitarle la patria potestad a Julián Gil

La abogada de la actriz explicó los motivos detrás de la nueva demanda
