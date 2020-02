A man walks through an open market wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb, 3, 2020. In Hong Kong, thousands of health care workers were threatening to go on strike Tuesday unless the government agrees to talks before a 6 p.m. Monday deadline. Hong Kong has recorded 14 cases of the virus and has cut flights and train and bus connections to the mainland, but a push is growing for the semi-autonomous Chinese city to close the border completely. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)