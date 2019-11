A journalist packs her backpack below a portrait of Mexican revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata by Jose Atanasio Monroy, displayed during an exhibit remembering the one hundred anniversary of the death of Zapata, at the Bellas Artes Palace museum in Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The exhibit features 140 art pieces and objects that belonged to Zapata. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)