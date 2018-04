Easter weekend is just around the corner and for many Icelanders that means an overload of chocolate and traveling west. The Westfjords are a popular destination among Icelanders over easter to ski or to attend the music festival Aldrei fór ég suður (I never went south. South being Reykjavik). This picture is of one of Icelanders favourite towns in the Westfjords, Flateyri. This small town with a population of 300 is surrounded by beautiful and dramatic mountains and fjords which makes it one of the most beautiful places in Iceland. Have you ever been? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Link in bio to explore the Westfjords! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo by one of our staff member @kimklaraahlbr #myicelandtravel #ringroad #flateyri #westfjords #iceland #mountains #fjords #landscape #easter #winter #march #musicfestival #snow #beautiful #travel #travelgram #traveler #instratravel

