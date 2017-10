Well it's amazing what a bit of weight loss can do, I've grown pink ears and a pink nose! Had a fabulous birthday week and weekend, ate too much, gained a few pounds, tummy resembles a pregnant elephant but I'm ready to get back on it. I've got 5 weeks until my holiday and I need to get lean! Going to start tracking my weekly weigh ins again on here and post more food and exercise. The aim is to lose 7lbs and really tone up, so as from tomorrow I am being super strict! Let the 5 week shred commence! 😄 feel free to join me, I need to people to help me stay accountable, if I don't look like a super model for my holiday I am going to be bloody pissed off! I am not going on holiday again feeling like a baby whale like I did in that first photo, would be awful to get taken to the aquarium by mistake by the hotel staff 🐳 😊

