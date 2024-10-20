Unión Berlín vs Nápoles por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Olympiastadion Berlin: todos los detalles de la previa

Union Berlin are looking for their first win in the early stages of the UEFA Champions League group stage as they prepare to entertain Napoli at Olympiastadion Berlin on Tuesday.

Union Berlin's last group stage match saw them beaten 3-2 by Sporting Braga at home. Sheraldo Becker was the only player on the scoresheet, netting two goals. They have eight straight defeats in all competitions.

Napoli's last group stage match saw them beaten for the first time in the competition this season 3-2 by Real Madrid at home. Leo Østigård and Piotr Zielinski were on the scoresheet in the loss.

Napoli are second in the group on three points, while Union Berlin's zero points place them fourth. Real Madrid are sitting first in the group on six points. Sporting Braga are third on three points.

Visitors Napoli have been thankful to Østigård, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and Zielinski, who have each netted once in this season's Champions League. Becker has caught the eye for Union Berlin in Champions League play. The striker is the club's only scorer with two goals, which is tied for the third highest among the competition's top scorers in 2023/2024, one of which has been the tone-setting first of the match.

Hosts Union Berlin played their only home contest to date of this Champions League season in their loss against Sporting Braga.

Napoli were victorious in their only prior contest on their travels in the competition this season. The Italian side are on a seven-match away unbeaten streak (W4 D3 L0) in all competitions.

Union Berlin have lost each of their last six matches in all competitions. They scored four and conceded 14 over that period, scoring first in one of the six contests. A majority of their goals (four) came in the first half, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Napoli have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded eight in that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had seven goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0