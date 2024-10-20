Paris Saint-Germain vs Milan por UEFA Champions League el 25 octubre en el Parque de los Príncipes: todos los detalles de la previa

Milan will be looking for their first win in the early stages of the UEFA Champions League group stage when they travel to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG were defeated for the first time in the competition this season in their last group stage match, falling 4-1 on their travels against Newcastle United. Lucas Hernández was the lone player on the scoresheet in the loss.

Milan earned a point in their last group stage match, drawing 0-0 on their travels against Borussia Dortmund. They are unbeaten in their last three away games in all competitions (W2 D1 L0).

PSG are second in the group on three points, while Milan's two points place them third. Sitting first in the group are Newcastle United on four points. Borussia Dortmund are fourth on one point.

The previous time the sides came up against each other it was Milan who clinched a 1-0 victory in January 2012.

The trio of Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, and Kylian Mbappé have provided stand-out moments for PSG in Champions League play. The three players are the team's joint top scorers with one goal. Milan are still looking for their first goal of this Champions League campaign.

Hosts PSG won their only previous Champions League contest at Parc des Princes this season. PSG are in the midst of a three-match home winning streak in all competitions.

Milan's draw with Borussia Dortmund was their only contest away from home to date in the competition this season. The Italian side will be out to extend a three-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, PSG have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 13 and conceded five in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had six first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Milan have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored seven and conceded two over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only once before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 2

Perdidos: 1