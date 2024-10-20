Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Stade Bollaert-Delelis: todos los detalles de la previa

Lens will look to extend their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they host PSV at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Lens will look to extend their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they host PSV at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday.

Lens were victorious for the first time in the competition this season when they defeated Arsenal 2-1 at home in their last group stage match. Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi netted in the win. They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (W3 D3 L0) heading into the contest against PSV.

PSV played out a 2-2 draw in their last group stage match at home against Sevilla. Luuk de Jong and Jordan Teze scored in the draw. They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (W5 D1 L0).

Lens are atop the group on four points, while PSV's one point places them fourth. Meanwhile, Arsenal are sitting second on three points. Sevilla are third on two points.

Thomasson, Wahi, and Angelo Fulgini have made a difference in front of goal for Lens in Champions League play. The three players are the team's joint top scorers with one goal. Teze and de Jong have been PSV's main attacking threats in this season's Champions League, each netting once.

Hosts Lens played their only home contest to date of this Champions League season in their win over Arsenal.

PSV were defeated in their only prior contest away from home in the competition this season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Lens have won three and drawn three. They scored seven and conceded four over that period, scoring first in one of the six contests. A majority of their goals (four) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. PSV have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 19 and conceded four in that stretch, netting first in five of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

