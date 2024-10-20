Inter de Milán vs Salzburgo por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Stadio Giuseppe Meazza: todos los detalles de la previa

Internazionale will look to prolong their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they host Salzburg at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.

Inter earned a first competition win this season with a 1-0 victory over Benfica at home in their last group stage match. Marcus Thuram was on the scoresheet in the win. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions (W3 D1 L0) heading into the contest against Salzburg.

Salzburg suffered a first competition loss of the campaign following the 2-0 defeat at home in their last group stage match against Real Sociedad. They are winless in their last three games in all competitions (W0 D1 L2).

Inter are second in the group on four points, while Salzburg's three points place them third. Real Sociedad are sitting atop the group on four points. Benfica are fourth on zero points.

Inter won the last meeting between the teams, triumphing 4-3 in August.

Thuram and Lautaro Martínez have proved attacking threats for Inter in Champions League play. The duo are the team's joint top scorers with one goal. Thuram has scored the crucial first goal of the match once. Oscar Gloukh and Roko Simic are Salzburg's leading scorers in the current Champions League campaign, each netting once.

The hosts have scored in 11 straight contests in all competitions. They haven't been shut out since a Champions League meeting with Manchester City in June.

Hosts Inter played their only home contest to date of this Champions League season in their win over Benfica.

Salzburg were victorious in their only prior contest on their travels in the competition this season. The Austrian side will be out to extend a 16-match away unbeaten streak (W12 D4 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Inter have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 12 and conceded four in that period, scoring first in all six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Salzburg have won two, drawn one and lost three in their last six. They scored 10 and conceded six in that period, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 2

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0