Feyenoord vs Lazio por UEFA Champions League el 25 octubre en el Stadion Feijenoord: todos los detalles de la previa

Lazio will look to extend their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they travel to face Feyenoord at Stadion Feijenoord on Wednesday.

Feyenoord suffered a first competition loss of the campaign following the 3-2 defeat on their travels in their last group stage match against Atlético Madrid. Dávid Hancko scored in the loss.

Lazio's last group stage match saw them triumph for the first time in the competition this season 2-1 over Celtic at Celtic Park. Matías Vecino and Pedro scored in the win. Entering Wednesday's match, they have three consecutive wins in all competitions.

Lazio are second in the group on four points, while Feyenoord's three points place them third. Atlético Madrid are sitting atop the group on four points. Celtic are fourth on zero points.

When the two sides last met in action, Feyenoord emerged victorious 1-0 in a Europa League group stage match at Stadion Feijenoord last season. Santiago Giménez scored the lone goal for the Dutch side in the 64th minute.

Visitors Lazio have been helped by Ivan Provedel, Vecino, and Pedro, who have each netted once in the current Champions League campaign. The trio of Hancko, Calvin Stengs, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh have provided stand-out moments for Feyenoord in Champions League play. They are the team's joint top scorers with one goal.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 10 contests across all competitions. They haven't been shut out since an Eredivisie meeting with Fortuna Sittard in August.

Hosts Feyenoord won their only previous Champions League contest at home this season. The Stadionclub will be out to prolong a six-match home unbeaten streak (W5 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Lazio's victory over Celtic was their only contest on their travels to date in the competition this season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Feyenoord have won five and lost one. They scored 17 and conceded four over that period, scoring first in all six contests. A majority of their goals (10) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Lazio have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 10 and conceded six in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1