Antwerp vs Oporto por UEFA Champions League el 25 octubre en el Bosuilstadion: todos los detalles de la previa

Antwerp are looking for their first win in the early stages of the UEFA Champions League group stage as they prepare to play host to Porto at Bosuilstadion on Wednesday.

Antwerp were defeated in their last group stage match, losing 3-2 at home against Shakhtar Donetsk. Arbnor Muja and Michel-Ange Balikwisha scored in the loss.

Porto were defeated for the first time in the competition this season in their last group stage match, losing 1-0 at home against Barcelona.

Porto are second in the group on three points, while Antwerp's zero points place them fourth. Barcelona are sitting first in the group on six points. Shakhtar Donetsk are third on three points.

Porto's leading attacking threat has been Galeno, who has scored twice in this season's Champions League, including one match-opening goal. The midfielder is tied for third in the competition's scoring charts in 2023/2024. Balikwisha and Muja have proved attacking threats for Antwerp in Champions League play. The duo are the team's joint top scorers with one goal. Muja has scored the tone-setting first goal of the match once.

Hosts Antwerp played their only home contest to date of this Champions League season in their loss against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Porto were victorious in their only prior contest away from Estádio Do Dragão in the competition this season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Antwerp have won one, drawn three and lost two. They scored eight and conceded seven over that period, scoring first in one of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Porto have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored eight and conceded four over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0