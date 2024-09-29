Oporto vs FC Barcelona por UEFA Champions League el 4 octubre en el Estádio Do Dragão: todos los detalles de la previa

Porto play host to Barcelona on Wednesday at Estádio Do Dragão in a meeting of teams who boast perfect starts early in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Porto defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 at Volksparkstadion in their opening Champions League group stage match. Galeno netted a brace to lead the scoring.

Barcelona earned a 5-0 victory over Antwerp at home in their opening Champions League group stage match. João Félix caught the eye with a brace. Entering Wednesday's match, they are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions (W8 D2 L0).

Barcelona and Porto are first and second in the group, respectively, level on three points. Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk are sitting third on zero points. Antwerp are fourth on zero points.

The previous time the teams faced each other it was Barcelona who clinched a 2-0 success in August 2011.

With a brace against Antwerp, Félix is the early leading Champions League scorer for Barcelona. Galeno has the early Champions League scoring lead for Porto after netting a brace in their opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The visitors have scored in each of their last eight matches in all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Primera División meeting with Getafe in August.

Over four Champions League contests on home soil last season, Porto had two wins, one draw, and one loss. Barcelona, meanwhile, had one win and three losses in their four European contests away from home. Os Dragões will be out to prolong an 11-match home unbeaten streak (W9 D2 L0) in all competitions. Barça currently find themselves on a four-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D2 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Porto have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored nine and conceded five in that stretch, scoring first in three of the six contests. A majority of their goals (five) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Barcelona have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 18 and conceded five over that period, netting first in four of the six. They had seven goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1