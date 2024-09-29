Lens vs Arsenal por UEFA Champions League el 3 octubre en el Stade Bollaert-Delelis: todos los detalles de la previa

Arsenal will look to extend their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they head to face Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday.

Lens played out a 1-1 draw in their opening Champions League group stage match at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán against Sevilla. Angelo Fulgini netted in the draw. They are undefeated in their last three games in all competitions (W2 D1 L0).

Arsenal defeated PSV 4-0 at home in their opening Champions League group stage match. Four players were on the scoresheet in the win. Entering Tuesday's match, they are undefeated in their last 13 games in all competitions (W10 D3 L0).

Arsenal are atop the group on three points, while Lens' one point places them second. Elsewhere in the group, Sevilla are sitting third on one point. PSV are fourth on zero points.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in their previous encounter in July 2016.

With goals against PSV, Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka are the early leading Champions League scorers for Arsenal. Fulgini has the early Champions League scoring lead for Lens after netting in their opener against Sevilla.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 13 contests in all competitions. They have scored in every match since a Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest in May.

Visitors Arsenal had two wins, one draw, and one loss in their four Europa League contests away from home last season. The English side are on a four-match away winning streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Lens have won two, drawn one and lost three. They scored five and conceded nine in that stretch, scoring first in one of the six contests. A majority of their goals (three) came in the first half, while their opponents netted six times in the first 45 minutes. Arsenal have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 15 and conceded three in that period, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 1

Perdidos: 0