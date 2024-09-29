Inter de Milán vs Benfica: resultado del 3 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Internazionale had a vital Marcus Thuram goal to thank as Benfica were defeated 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.

Thuram netted the game's only goal after 62 minutes when he found the net to cap off a fast break. The striker finished low into the right corner after combining with Denzel Dumfries.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the Inter duo of Lautaro Martínez and Nicolò Barella did spurn good chances in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Internazionale are second in the group on four points, while Benfica's zero points place them fourth. With four points, Real Sociedad are sitting first in the group. Salzburg are third on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

Thuram scored his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's joint top scorer in the competition this term. The shut-out for Yann Sommer was his first clean sheet in two appearances in the competition this term, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Benfica had to contend with a double injury setback - first losing Alexander Bah in the 21st minute, then Ángel Di María after 79 minutes.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.