Inter de Milán vs Benfica por UEFA Champions League el 3 octubre en el Stadio Giuseppe Meazza: todos los detalles de la previa

Two teams looking for their first win in the UEFA Champions League group stage will clash at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday, as Internazionale host Benfica.

Inter earned a point in their opening Champions League group stage match, drawing 1-1 at Reale Arena against Real Sociedad. Lautaro Martínez was the only player on the scoresheet in the draw.

Benfica were defeated in their opening Champions League group stage match, losing 2-0 at home against Salzburg.

Inter are second in the group on one point, while Benfica's zero points place them fourth. Atop the group on three points are Salzburg. Real Sociedad are third on one point.

The last meeting between the clubs, a Champions League quarter-finals match at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in 2022/2023, ended in a 3-3 draw. Nicolò Barella, Lautaro Martínez, and Joaquín Correa were on the scoresheet for the Italian side. Fredrik Aursnes, António Silva, and Petar Musa were on the scoresheet for as Águias.

Martínez has the early Champions League scoring lead for Inter after netting in their opener against Real Sociedad. Benfica are still looking for their first goal of the current Champions League campaign.

The hosts have scored in eight straight matches across all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Champions League meeting with Manchester City in June.

Over six Champions League contests at home last season, Inter had four wins, one draw, and one loss. Benfica, meanwhile, were undefeated in their five Champions League contests away from Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). As Águias are on a three-match away winning streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Inter have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 16 and conceded four in that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Benfica have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 13 and conceded six over that stretch, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 2

Empates: 2

Perdidos: 0