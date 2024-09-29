Celtic vs Lazio: resultado del 4 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Late drama in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Celtic Park on Wednesday saw Pedro net a dramatic winner to help Lazio secure a 2-1 success over Celtic.

Late substitute Pedro made an impact off the bench and gave Lazio the lead five minutes into added time when he steered home a header. The attacker, sent on after 83 minutes, finished to the lower right corner after combining with Mattéo Guendouzi.

Matías Vecino also netted as Maurizio Sarri's side clinched victory, with Kyogo Furuhashi on target for the home team.

Furuhashi had opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers' men in the 12th minute with the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting a touch. The striker finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with midfielder Matt O'Riley. But that lead did not last as Vecino, who tucked away a header after a corner, hauled the sides level after 29 minutes with the goalkeeper getting a touch but unable to keep it out. Alessio Romagnoli supplied the assist. That spurred on the visitors and the Pedro winner came after 95 minutes.

With Celtic having failed to take anything from the game, Furuhashi will rue not making the most of the big chance that came his way in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Lazio are second in the group on four points, while Celtic's zero points place them fourth. With four points, Atlético Madrid are atop the group. Feyenoord are third on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

With one goal this season, Vecino and Pedro are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition. Furuhashi leads Celtic in scoring for the competition after netting his first Champions League goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

The game was tied when Celtic's Luis Palma had an effort ruled out in the 83rd minute.