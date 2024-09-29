Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk por UEFA Champions League el 4 octubre en el Bosuilstadion: todos los detalles de la previa

Antwerp play host to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday at Bosuilstadion in a meeting of teams who have yet to earn a win early in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Antwerp suffered a first competition loss of the campaign following the 5-0 defeat on their travels in their last group stage match against Barcelona. They are winless in their last four games in all competitions (W0 D3 L1).

Shakhtar D suffered a 3-1 defeat at home in their opening Champions League group stage match against Porto. Kevin Kelsy scored in the loss.

Shakhtar D and Antwerp are third and fourth in the group, respectively, level on zero points. Leading the group on three points are Barcelona. Porto are second, also on three points.

With a goal against Porto, Kelsy is the early leading Champions League scorer for Shakhtar D. Antwerp have yet to find the target in the Champions League this season.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 37 contests in all competitions. They have scored in every match since a Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig in November 2022. The home side, meanwhile, are scoreless in their last 366 minutes of play. They last found the net against Westerlo in a September First Division A match.

Hosts Antwerp won their only Champions League qualifying contest on home soil. Royal Antwerp will be out to prolong an 11-match home unbeaten streak (W8 D3 L0) in all competitions.

Shakhtar D, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they had one win, one draw, and three losses in their five European contests on their travels. The Ukrainian side are looking to add to a seven-match away unbeaten streak (W4 D3 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Antwerp have won one, drawn four and lost one. They scored five and conceded seven over that period, scoring first in one of the six contests. A majority of their goals (three) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Shakhtar D have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored 11 and conceded seven over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0