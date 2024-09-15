Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Oporto: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Galeno turned in an impressive display as Porto beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Volksparkstadion on Tuesday. The attacking midfielder had two goals and an assist for the visitors.

Victory for Sérgio Conceição's side also came thanks to a goal from Mehdi Taremi, with Kevin Kelsy on target for the hosts.

Galeno got the away side off to the perfect start by netting with the first of his brace after just eight minutes when he scored via a deflection low into the right corner. However, that lead did not last long as Kelsy, who tucked away a header, hauled the sides level five minutes later. Yukhym Konoplya supplied the assist.

Galeno then edged Porto back in front with his second goal two minutes later. It was 3-1 after Galeno set up Taremi to put his team in control 14 minutes later.

Although it didn't prevent his side claiming all three points, Taremi did spurn a big chance for Porto in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Porto are second in the group on three points, while Shakhtar Donetsk's zero points place them third. Sitting first in the group are Barcelona on three points. Antwerp are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Galeno now has two goals in one Champions League appearance in 2023/2024, which is tied for the highest tally in the competition early this season. Kelsy leads Shakhtar Donetsk in scoring for the competition after netting his first Champions League goal. Taremi opened his Champions League account this season in his first appearance.

INJURY CONCERN:

Both teams saw players suffer injury woes - Stav Lemkin first having to come off for Shakhtar D after 64 minutes before Porto lost João Mário in the 72nd minute.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

