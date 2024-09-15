Milan vs Newcastle United por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Stadio Giuseppe Meazza: todos los detalles de la previa

Milan play host to Newcastle United on Tuesday for their opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. It's the first match of the European season for both sides.

Olivier Giroud caught the eye for Milan in last season's Champions League with five goals.

The hosts have scored in each of their last eight matches across all competitions. They haven't been shut out since a Champions League meeting with Internazionale in May.

Hosts Milan had four wins and two losses in six Champions League contests at home last season. The English side are looking to reverse a four-match away winless streak (W0 D2 L2) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Milan have won five and lost one. They scored 13 and conceded nine in that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Newcastle have won three and lost three in their last six. They scored 10 and conceded eight in that period, netting first in three of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0