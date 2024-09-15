Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Feyenoord vs Celtic: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Feyenoord defeated nine-man Celtic 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadion Feijenoord on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Victory for Arne Slot's side came thanks to goals from Calvin Stengs and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

His side may have won, but Igor Paixão will regret a missed opportunity from the penalty spot for Feyenoord. He saw his lower left effort saved by Joe Hart with his team ahead 1-0 in the 64th minute.

Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Holm were sent off for Celtic - the latter shown a straight red card - after 63 and 68 minutes, respectively.

Stengs broke the deadlock for Feyenoord in time added on at the end of the first half with a free-kick to the lower right corner with the goalkeeper getting a touch but unable to keep it out. Feyenoord doubled their lead 14 minutes from time through Jahanbakhsh.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Feyenoord lead the group on three points, while Celtic's zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Atlético Madrid are second on one point. Lazio are third, also on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

Stengs and Jahanbakhsh are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition with one for the season. The shut-out for Timon Wellenreuther was his first clean sheet in the competition this campaign, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Luka Ivanusec was unable to continue and replaced after 88 minutes as Feyenoord had to endure a late setback.

VAR IN ACTION:

Feyenoord led 1-0 when Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida had an effort ruled out in the 72nd minute.

