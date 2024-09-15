Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Feyenoord vs Celtic por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Stadion Feijenoord: todos los detalles de la previa

Feyenoord and Celtic face off in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadion Feijenoord on Tuesday with both teams out to extend unbeaten streaks, as the hosts have avoided defeat in five consecutive matches while the visitors pursue their fourth straight game without a loss. It's the first match of the European season for both sides.

In last season's Europa League, Feyenoord were led by Santiago Giménez with five goals. Jota, Celtic's leading scorer from their 2022/2023 Champions League campaign with two goals, has departed for Al Ittihad. , the club's second top scoring threat, netted on zero occasion.

The visitors are in the midst of a shutout streak of late, as they haven't conceded in their last 301 minutes of play in all competitions. Kilmarnock were the last team to score on the Hoops, netting in an August League Cup contest.

Over five Europa League contests at home last season, Feyenoord were unbeaten. Celtic, meanwhile, were winless in their three Champions League contests away from home.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Feyenoord have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 19 and conceded six over that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had eight first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Celtic have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 11 and conceded four over that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted one time before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

