Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Noticias

FC Barcelona vs Antwerp: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A João Félix brace set Barcelona on their way to a 5-0 romp over Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

A João Félix brace set Barcelona on their way to a 5-0 romp over Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi also netted on the way to victory for Xavi's side, who benefitted as well from an own goal by Jelle Bataille.

Félix gave the hosts the lead with the first of his brace after 11 minutes. The striker finished to the lower left corner after combining with midfielder Ilkay Gündogan. Barcelona wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage eight minutes later through Lewandowski, who struck with a volley, Félix with the assist.

A Bataille own goal enabled Barcelona to stretch their lead three minutes later. It was 4-0 after Lewandowski set up Gavi to put his team four goals ahead with 54 minutes gone.

Félix increased the pressure on the away side 12 minutes later, the attacker on target with a header following a corner to round off a move involving striker Raphinha.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the Barcelona trio of Lamine Yamal, Gündogan, and Lewandowski did spurn big chances in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Barcelona lead the group on three points, while Antwerp's zero points place them fourth. Meanwhile, Porto are sitting second on three points. Shakhtar Donetsk are third on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of two goals in one Champions League appearance means Félix is tied for the highest scorer early in this season's competition. Gavi netted his first Champions League goal in his 12th appearance in the competition. Lewandowski opened his Champions League account this season in his first appearance. The shut-out for Marc-André ter Stegen was his first clean sheet in the competition this term, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueFC BarcelonaAntwerpUEFA Champions LeagueEstadi Olímpic Lluís Companysopta

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Sandra Arroyo Salgado volvió a hablar de la muerte de Nisman: reiteró que lo mataron y contó detalles de sus últimos días

Diego Martínez habló tras la derrota de Boca ante Racing en la previa del Superclásico: “Da mucha bronca”

En solo cinco días, la Policía de la Ciudad detuvo a 54 menores de edad involucrados en robos y otros ilícitos

Dura autocrítica de Chiquito Romero tras su actuación en la derrota contra Racing: “Me hago responsable de lo que hice”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

Un restaurante de Nueva York venció a dos íconos del sur de Italia y se coronó con la mejor pizza del mundo

Miles de israelíes volvieron a movilizarse para exigir una tregua con Hamas para la liberación de los rehenes en Gaza

Comprobar la 6/49: los ganadores del 14 del septiembre

Nuevas protestas en una cárcel de mujeres en Irán por el segundo aniversario del asesinato de la joven Mahsa Amini

TELESHOW

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El emotivo saludo de Benjamín Agüero a su hermanita Olivia, la hija recién nacida del Kun y Sofía Calzetti

La actriz Mariana Briski hubiera cumplido 59 años: el recuerdo de los famosos

Yuyito González apuntó contra Susana Giménez por lo que dijo sobre su romance con Javier Milei: “Él está enamorado de mí”

Zaira Nara habló de sus sentimientos por la personalidad mediática de su papá: “Fui al psicólogo para resolver el tema”