FC Barcelona vs Antwerp: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A João Félix brace set Barcelona on their way to a 5-0 romp over Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi also netted on the way to victory for Xavi's side, who benefitted as well from an own goal by Jelle Bataille.

Félix gave the hosts the lead with the first of his brace after 11 minutes. The striker finished to the lower left corner after combining with midfielder Ilkay Gündogan. Barcelona wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage eight minutes later through Lewandowski, who struck with a volley, Félix with the assist.

A Bataille own goal enabled Barcelona to stretch their lead three minutes later. It was 4-0 after Lewandowski set up Gavi to put his team four goals ahead with 54 minutes gone.

Félix increased the pressure on the away side 12 minutes later, the attacker on target with a header following a corner to round off a move involving striker Raphinha.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the Barcelona trio of Lamine Yamal, Gündogan, and Lewandowski did spurn big chances in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Barcelona lead the group on three points, while Antwerp's zero points place them fourth. Meanwhile, Porto are sitting second on three points. Shakhtar Donetsk are third on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of two goals in one Champions League appearance means Félix is tied for the highest scorer early in this season's competition. Gavi netted his first Champions League goal in his 12th appearance in the competition. Lewandowski opened his Champions League account this season in his first appearance. The shut-out for Marc-André ter Stegen was his first clean sheet in the competition this term, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.