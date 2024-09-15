FC Barcelona vs Antwerp por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys: todos los detalles de la previa

Barcelona and Antwerp face off in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday with both sides unbeaten in their last six matches.

Antwerp won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating AEK Athens 3-1 on aggregate in the play-offs. After earning a 1-0 victory in the first leg at home, they ran out 2-1 victors in the return match. Gyrano Kerk and Michel-Ange Balikwisha scored in the second-leg win. They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (W4 D2 L0).

Barcelona are playing their first match of the European season.

With one goal each, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Vincent Janssen, and Gyrano Kerk were the leading scorers in European qualifying for Antwerp. Robert Lewandowski led the way for Barcelona in European competition last season with six goals.

Antwerp's victory over AEK Athens was their only qualifying contest away from home. Royal Antwerp currently find themselves on a four-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D2 L0) in all competitions.

Barcelona have yet to play at home this Champions League season. Over four European contests on home soil last season, Barcelona had one win, two draws, and one loss.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Barcelona have won five and drawn one. They scored 17 and conceded six in that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had six first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Antwerp have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 15 and conceded four in that period, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted only once before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0