Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa: resultado del 29 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Young Boys produced a ruthless attacking performance to sweep aside Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie at Stadion Wankdorf on Tuesday - the victory clinching a place in the Group Stage for the home side (3-0 aggregate).

Por Redacción Deportes

Victory for Raphael Wicky's side came via goals from Cedric Itten and Filip Ugrinic, as well as an own goal from Abdoulaye Seck.

Itten opened the scoring for the hosts in the 23rd minute when he steered home a header with the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting a touch. The striker finished to the upper left corner after combining with Meschack Elia. The home side quickly doubled their advantage thanks to a slice of good fortune as Seck steered the ball into his own net five minutes later.

Young Boys further stretched their lead and completed the scoring thanks to Ugrinic putting his side 3-0 up with 46 minutes gone.

Having failed to score, the M Haifa duo of Frantzdy Pierrot and Erik Shuranov will rue not making the most of the big chances that came their way in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Young Boys are through to the Group Stage on aggregate (3-0), while Maccabi Haifa will be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Itten and Ugrinic rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season. The shut-out for Anthony Racioppi was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this term, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Fabian Rieder was taken off in the 73rd minute as Young Boys were forced to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

