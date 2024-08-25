Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa por UEFA Champions League el 29 agosto en el Stadion Wankdorf: todos los detalles de la previa

Young Boys and Maccabi Haifa head into Tuesday's second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie at Stadion Wankdorf locked on aggregate.

Last week's opening leg meeting between Young Boys and M Haifa at Sammy Ofer Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw.

Young Boys have yet to find the target in European qualifying play this season. With five goals, Frantzdy Pierrot is the leading scorer in European qualifying for M Haifa.

M Haifa have two wins and one loss in their three Champions League qualifying contests away from home this season.

Young Boys have yet to play at home this Champions League season. Young Boys will be out to prolong an 18-match home unbeaten streak (W15 D3 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Young Boys have won three and drawn three. They scored 13 and conceded eight over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had six first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. M Haifa have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 11 and conceded four over that period, netting first in three of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

