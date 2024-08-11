Servette vs Glasgow Rangers: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Servette saw a lead slip through their grasp in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Stade de Genève on Tuesday as Rangers came back to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to a James Tavernier goal - the result securing a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors on aggregate (3-2).

Tavernier netted for Rangers after 50 minutes when he steered home a header following a corner. The defender finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with Borna Barisic.

Dereck Kutesa was on target for the hosts.

Kutesa opened the scoring for Servette after 22 minutes. The midfielder finished high into the right corner after combining with Jérémy Guillemenot. However, the hosts failed to secure all three points and the Tavernier leveller came after 50 minutes.

A wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Steve Rouiller, Kutesa, Timothé Cognat, and Samba Diba spurning big chances for Servette, Rangers rueing a lack of composure from Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell, and Danilo.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Rangers advance to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (3-2), while Servette face a transfer to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

Kutesa and Tavernier rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

Rangers suffered a late setback as they lost the services of José Cifuentes in the 83rd minute.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.