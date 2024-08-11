Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Servette vs Glasgow Rangers: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Servette saw a lead slip through their grasp in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Stade de Genève on Tuesday as Rangers came back to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to a James Tavernier goal - the result securing a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors on aggregate (3-2).

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Servette saw a lead slip through their grasp in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Stade de Genève on Tuesday as Rangers came back to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to a James Tavernier goal - the result securing a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors on aggregate (3-2).

Tavernier netted for Rangers after 50 minutes when he steered home a header following a corner. The defender finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with Borna Barisic.

Dereck Kutesa was on target for the hosts.

Kutesa opened the scoring for Servette after 22 minutes. The midfielder finished high into the right corner after combining with Jérémy Guillemenot. However, the hosts failed to secure all three points and the Tavernier leveller came after 50 minutes.

A wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Steve Rouiller, Kutesa, Timothé Cognat, and Samba Diba spurning big chances for Servette, Rangers rueing a lack of composure from Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell, and Danilo.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Rangers advance to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (3-2), while Servette face a transfer to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

Kutesa and Tavernier rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

Rangers suffered a late setback as they lost the services of José Cifuentes in the 83rd minute.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueServetteGlasgow RangersUEFA Champions LeagueStade de Genèveopta

DEPORTES

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

20 fotos del regreso de Marcelo Gallardo al Monumental en su segundo ciclo como DT de River Plate

El primer gol del nuevo ciclo de Marcelo Gallardo en River Plate: show de toques, media vuelta del Diablito Echeverri y un eufórico festejo del Muñeco

Con un gol sobre la hora de Medina, Boca empató 1-1 contra Independiente Rivadavia y rescató un punto en Mendoza

El emotivo recibimiento de los fanáticos de River Plate a Marcelo Gallardo en su regreso al club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

Lanzaron el primer tráiler del live-action de Blanca Nieves con Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot

“Mufasa”: un nuevo tráiler reveló los orígenes del Rey León y su hermano, el villano Scar

Las primeras imágenes del live-action de “Lilo y Stitch”: cuándo se estrenará en cines

“Toy Story 5″: cuál será el principal obstáculo que enfrentarán los juguetes y cuándo será el estreno de la nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

WhatsApp transformaría la forma en que se muestran los contactos: Este sería el cambio

¿Cómo saber si un iPhone es auténtico? Seis estrategias para descubrirlo

Cómo es el nuevo escáner vertical que rastrea la función cerebral mientras el paciente camina