Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Servette vs Glasgow Rangers por UEFA Champions League el 15 agosto en el Stade de Genève: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat in the UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round, Servette host Rangers at Stade de Genève for the second leg on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat in the UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round, Servette host Rangers at Stade de Genève for the second leg on Tuesday.

Rangers won last week's opening leg 2-1 at Ibrox Stadium. James Tavernier struck first for Gers in the sixth minute from the spot. Cyriel Dessers also was on target. Chris Bedia scored for the Swiss side in the 44th minute with a spot-kick.

Bedia leads Servette in European qualifying this season with two goals. With one goal each, James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Rangers.

The hosts have scored in 15 straight matches in all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Super League meeting with Lugano in April.

Hosts Servette played out a draw in their only Champions League qualifying contest to date on home soil. Servette are looking to extend a 10-match home unbeaten streak (W3 D7 L0) in all competitions.

Rangers, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they were winless in their three Champions League contests on the road.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Servette have drawn five and lost one. They scored eight and conceded nine over that stretch, scoring first in one of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Rangers have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded five in that period, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueServetteGlasgow RangersUEFA Champions LeagueStade de Genèveopta

DEPORTES

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

20 fotos del regreso de Marcelo Gallardo al Monumental en su segundo ciclo como DT de River Plate

El primer gol del nuevo ciclo de Marcelo Gallardo en River Plate: show de toques, media vuelta del Diablito Echeverri y un eufórico festejo del Muñeco

Con un gol sobre la hora de Medina, Boca empató 1-1 contra Independiente Rivadavia y rescató un punto en Mendoza

El emotivo recibimiento de los fanáticos de River Plate a Marcelo Gallardo en su regreso al club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

Lanzaron el primer tráiler del live-action de Blanca Nieves con Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot

“Mufasa”: un nuevo tráiler reveló los orígenes del Rey León y su hermano, el villano Scar

Las primeras imágenes del live-action de “Lilo y Stitch”: cuándo se estrenará en cines

“Toy Story 5″: cuál será el principal obstáculo que enfrentarán los juguetes y cuándo será el estreno de la nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Los 10 parques nacionales más espectaculares de Estados Unidos

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

WhatsApp transformaría la forma en que se muestran los contactos: Este sería el cambio

¿Cómo saber si un iPhone es auténtico? Seis estrategias para descubrirlo

Cómo es el nuevo escáner vertical que rastrea la función cerebral mientras el paciente camina