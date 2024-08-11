Servette vs Glasgow Rangers por UEFA Champions League el 15 agosto en el Stade de Genève: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat in the UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round, Servette host Rangers at Stade de Genève for the second leg on Tuesday.

Rangers won last week's opening leg 2-1 at Ibrox Stadium. James Tavernier struck first for Gers in the sixth minute from the spot. Cyriel Dessers also was on target. Chris Bedia scored for the Swiss side in the 44th minute with a spot-kick.

Bedia leads Servette in European qualifying this season with two goals. With one goal each, James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Rangers.

The hosts have scored in 15 straight matches in all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Super League meeting with Lugano in April.

Hosts Servette played out a draw in their only Champions League qualifying contest to date on home soil. Servette are looking to extend a 10-match home unbeaten streak (W3 D7 L0) in all competitions.

Rangers, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they were winless in their three Champions League contests on the road.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Servette have drawn five and lost one. They scored eight and conceded nine over that stretch, scoring first in one of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Rangers have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded five in that period, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1