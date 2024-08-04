PSV Eindhoven vs Sturm Graz: resultado del 8 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A Luuk de Jong double set PSV on their way to a 4-1 romp over Sturm Graz in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Philips Stadion on Tuesday - making it 18 matches undefeated in all competitions for the home side.

The win for Peter Bosz's side also came courtesy of goals from Isaac Babadi and Ibrahim Sangaré, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic on target for the visitors.

Babadi helped the home side make a flying start by scoring after just four minutes. The midfielder finished low into the left corner after combining with striker Johan Bakayoko, one of two assists. PSV doubled their lead with 22 minutes gone through the first of a brace from De Jong, who tucked away a header to cap off a counter-attack, Bakayoko again with the assist.

PSV further stretched their lead thanks to De Jong putting his side 3-0 up with his second goal 10 minutes later. It was 3-1 after William Bøving set up Gorenc Stankovic to pull one back for his team eight minutes later - finding the net after a corner with a header.

Sangaré inflicted more misery on the visitors in the 73rd minute, the midfielder on target with a header following a set-piece to round off a move involving midfielder Joey Veerman.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the PSV trio of Patrick van Aanholt, Noa Lang, and de Jong did spurn big chances in the match.

Victory for PSV extends their winning streak against Sturm to three.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Facing a seemingly insurmountable deficit, Sturm Graz have it all to do when they host PSV for the second leg of the Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie on 15 August.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Babadi, de Jong, Gorenc Stankovic, and Sangaré rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

PSV led 3-1 when PSV's Patrick van Aanholt had an effort ruled out in the 45th minute.