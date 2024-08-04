Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Panathinaikos vs Olympique de Marsella por UEFA Champions League el 9 agosto en el Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis: todos los detalles de la previa

Por Redacción Deportes

Panathinaikos host Olympique Marseille on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis.

Panathinaikos won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Dnipro-1 5-3 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. After earning a 3-1 victory in the first leg, they played out a 2-2 draw in the return match at home. Andraz Sporar was the only player on the scoresheet in the second leg, netting a brace. They are undefeated in their last three games in all competitions (W1 D2 L0).

Marseille are playing their first match of the European season.

Sporar has the scoring lead for Panathinaikos in European qualifying this season with three goals. In their 2022/2023 Champions League campaign, Marseille were led by Chancel Mbemba, Mattéo Guendouzi, and Alexis Sánchez with two goals each.

The draw with Dnipro-1 was Panathinaikos' only match at home in qualifying. Panathinaikos will be out to prolong a 10-match home unbeaten streak (W4 D6 L0) in all competitions.

Marseille, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they had one win and two losses in their three Champions League contests away from home. The French side are looking to reverse a three-match away losing streak.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Panathinaikos have won one, drawn four and lost one. They scored seven and conceded six in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (four) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Marseille have won two and lost four in their last six. They scored eight and conceded nine in that stretch, netting first in one of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

Temas Relacionados

champions-leaguePanathinaikosOlympique de MarsellaUEFA Champions LeagueStadio Apóstolos Nikolaidisopta

