KÍIKlaksviv vs Molde: resultado del 8 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A late Árni Frederiksberg goal separated the sides as KÍ beat Molde 2-1 in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Tórsvøllur on Tuesday - extending the home side's unbeaten streak in all competitions to 15.

Frederiksberg gave KÍ the lead with his second goal of the game four minutes from time when he found the net to cap off a fast break. The midfielder finished to the upper right corner after combining with Sivert Gussiås.

Magnus Eikrem was on target for the visitors.

Eikrem had given Erling Moe's men the lead after 48 minutes. The striker finished high into the centre of the goal after combining with wing back Martin Linnes. The lead, though, did not last as Frederiksberg hauled the sides level in the 64th minute for the first of his two goals. Vegard Forren supplied the assist. That spurred on the hosts and the Frederiksberg winner came after 86 minutes.

With Molde having failed to take anything from the game, the trio of Martin Bjørnbak, Eirik Haugan, and Eric Kitolano will rue not making the most of the good chances that came their way in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Seeking to book a spot in the Play-offs Round, KÍ take a one-goal lead over Molde into the away leg of their Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie on 15 August.

IN THE GOALS:

Eikrem and Frederiksberg rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

