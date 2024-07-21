HJK Helsinki vs Molde por UEFA Champions League el 25 julio en el Bolt Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

HJK play host to Molde on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Bolt Arena.

HJK won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Larne 3-2 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After earning a 1-0 victory in the first leg at home, they played out a 2-2 draw in extra time in the return match. HJK Helsinki scored once in the additional period. Tuomas Ollila was the lone player to score in the second-leg draw. They are undefeated in their last three games in all competitions (W2 D1 L0).

Molde are playing their first match of the European season.

Molde won the previous encounter between the clubs, emerging victorious 1-0 in March 2015.

Tuomas Ollila and Bojan Radulovic share the scoring lead for HJK in European qualifying this season with one goal each. In their 2022/2023 Conference League campaign, Molde were led by Ola Brynhildsen with three goals.

Hosts HJK won their only Champions League qualifying contest to date at Bolt Arena.

Molde, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they had one win and two losses in their three Conference League contests on their travels.

In their last six matches in all competitions, HJK have won two, drawn three and lost one. They scored six and conceded five over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Molde have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 19 and conceded four over that period, netting first in all six. Most of their goals (14) came in the first half, while their opponents netted one time before the break.

#Highlights

#headToHead

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

HJK wins: 0

Draws: 0

Molde wins: 1

#lastHeadToHead

LAST TIME THEY MET:

Date: 11 March 2015

Competition:

Score: HJK 1 Molde 0

#topScorers

TOP COMPETITION SCORERS:

HJK: Awaiting first competition goal

Molde: Awaiting first competition goal

#formGuide

THE FORM GUIDE (All competitions):

HJK: WDWLDD

Molde: WWWWDW

#upNext

UP NEXT (Competition only):

Molde v HJK, Champions League, 2 August

Molde v HJK, Champions League, 2 August