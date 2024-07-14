Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el Stade de Luxembourg: todos los detalles de la previa

With a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round on the line, Swift Hesperange and Slovan Bratislava are on level terms heading into the second leg of their 1st qualifying round matchup on Wednesday at Stade de Luxembourg.

Last week's opening leg fixture between Swift and Slovan saw them play out a 1-1 draw at Štadión Tehelné pole. Vladimír Weiss scored SK Slovan Bratislava's lone goal in the 25th minute. Dominik Stolz scored FC Swift Hesperange's lone goal in the 22nd minute with a penalty.

Stolz leads Swift in European qualifying this season with one goal. With one goal, Weiss is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Slovan.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 18 games across all competitions. They have hit the back of the net in every match since a National Division meeting with Victoria Rosport in November 2022.

Visitors Slovan had two wins, one draw, and one loss in their four Conference League contests away from Štadión Tehelné pole last season. FC Swift Hesperange will be out to prolong a 22-match home unbeaten streak (W18 D4 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Swift have won three and drawn three. They scored 21 and conceded five in that stretch, scoring first in one of the six contests. They had one first-half goal, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Slovan have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored eight and conceded eight in that stretch, netting first in three of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.