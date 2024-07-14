Qarabag vs Lincoln Red Imps por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu: todos los detalles de la previa

Lincoln Red Imps travel to face Qarabağ at Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu on Wednesday needing to overturn a deficit to remain in the UEFA Champions League.

Qarabağ won the opening leg 2-1 at Victoria Stadium on 11 July. Redon Xhixha opened the scoring for the Azerbaijani side in the 58th minute. Yassine Benzia also was on the scoresheet. Kike Gómez scored Lincoln Red Imps' only goal in the 25th minute.

Redon Xhixha and Yassine Benzia share the scoring lead for Qarabağ in European qualifying this season with one goal each. With one goal, Gómez is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Red Imps.

The hosts have scored in 14 straight contests across all competitions. They have hit the back of the net in every match since a Conference League meeting with Gent in February.

Over four European contests at home last season, Qarabağ were undefeated. The Gibraltar side currently find themselves on a nine-match away winless streak (W0 D3 L6) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Qarabağ have won five and lost one. They scored 16 and conceded six in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Red Imps have won one and lost four in their last six. They scored three and conceded eight over that stretch, netting first in two of the six. Most of their goals (two) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.