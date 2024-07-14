Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Qarabag vs Lincoln Red Imps por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu: todos los detalles de la previa

Lincoln Red Imps travel to face Qarabağ at Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu on Wednesday needing to overturn a deficit to remain in the UEFA Champions League.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Lincoln Red Imps travel to face Qarabağ at Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu on Wednesday needing to overturn a deficit to remain in the UEFA Champions League.

Qarabağ won the opening leg 2-1 at Victoria Stadium on 11 July. Redon Xhixha opened the scoring for the Azerbaijani side in the 58th minute. Yassine Benzia also was on the scoresheet. Kike Gómez scored Lincoln Red Imps' only goal in the 25th minute.

Redon Xhixha and Yassine Benzia share the scoring lead for Qarabağ in European qualifying this season with one goal each. With one goal, Gómez is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Red Imps.

The hosts have scored in 14 straight contests across all competitions. They have hit the back of the net in every match since a Conference League meeting with Gent in February.

Over four European contests at home last season, Qarabağ were undefeated. The Gibraltar side currently find themselves on a nine-match away winless streak (W0 D3 L6) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Qarabağ have won five and lost one. They scored 16 and conceded six in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Red Imps have won one and lost four in their last six. They scored three and conceded eight over that stretch, netting first in two of the six. Most of their goals (two) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueQarabagLincoln Red ImpsUEFA Champions LeagueBakı Olimpiya Stadionuopta

DEPORTES

Uruguay vence a Canadá y se queda con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

Uruguay vence a Canadá y se queda con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

El DT de Colombia reveló un desconocido encuentro con Scaloni y le envió un mensaje a la selección argentina antes de la final de la Copa América

Escándalo en el Tour de Francia por la agresión de una persona al bicampeón del certamen: “Casi se convierte en tragedia”

Los Pumas se tomaron revancha y vencieron a Francia en la cancha de Vélez

Estados Unidos, sede de verano de los “gigantes” del fútbol europeo: el calendario de los amistosos que se jugarán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Travis Kelce, novio de Taylor Swift, confesó que 2024 fue el año más divertido de su vida

Nelly Furtado posó en topless para la portada de su nuevo álbum

“Intensamente 2” ya se convirtió en la tercera película animada más taquillera de la historia

“Euphoria” comenzará el rodaje de su tercera temporada en 2025 con todo el elenco principal

TENDENCIAS

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Las 10 estaciones de metro más bellas del mundo

Lo que viene para WhatsApp en iPhone y Android: creación de avatares con IA y mucho más

James Rodríguez, el jugador de la selección Colombia más buscado en Google e Instagram

La “hormiga cirujana”, una especie que utiliza la amputación como método para tratar heridas infectadas