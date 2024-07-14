FC Struga vs Zalgiris Vilna: resultado del 18 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Žalgiris netted a dramatic late winner thanks to a Sava Radic own goal to defeat Struga 2-1 in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Stadion Biljanini Izvori on Tuesday - the victory securing a place in the 2nd Qualifying Round for the visitors (2-1 aggregate).

Radic put the ball in his own net to give Žalgiris the lead with seven minutes to go.

Victory for Vladimir Cheburin's side also came via a goal from Yury Kendysh, with Besart Ibraimi on target for the hosts.

Ibraimi had broken the deadlock for Struga 15 minutes from time from the penalty spot, with the striker slotting his spot-kick to the lower left corner after Marjan Radeski drew a foul from Stipe Vucur. But it proved a short-lived lead as Kendysh hauled the sides level 12 minutes from time. Oliver Buff supplied the assist. That spurred on the visitors and the decisive Radic own goal came five minutes later.

A wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Mathias Oyewusi spurning good chances for Žalgiris, Struga rueing a lack of composure from Ibraimi.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Žalgiris are through to the 2nd Qualifying Round on aggregate (2-1), while Struga are set to be transferred to the Conference League 2nd Qualifying Round.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Ibraimi and Kendysh rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.