FC Struga vs Zalgiris Vilna por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Stadion Biljanini Izvori: todos los detalles de la previa

With a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round on the line, Struga and Žalgiris are on level terms heading into the second leg of their 1st qualifying round matchup on Tuesday at Stadion Biljanini Izvori.

In last week's opening leg, Struga and Žalgiris played out a 0-0 draw at Vilniaus LFF stadionas.

Struga have yet to find the net in European qualifying play this season. Žalgiris are still looking for their first goal in this season's European qualifying.

Visitors Žalgiris were winless in their three Conference League contests away from S. Dariaus ir S. Girėno stadionas last season. FC Struga Trim-Lum are looking to extend a 21-match home unbeaten streak (W17 D4 L0) in all competitions. Zalgiris are on a four-match away winning streak.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Struga have won four and drawn two. They scored 11 and conceded five in that stretch, failing to score first in any of the six contests. All of their goals came after halftime, though their opponents also failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Žalgiris have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded four over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net before the break.