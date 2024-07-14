Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

FC Struga vs Zalgiris Vilna por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Stadion Biljanini Izvori: todos los detalles de la previa

With a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round on the line, Struga and Žalgiris are on level terms heading into the second leg of their 1st qualifying round matchup on Tuesday at Stadion Biljanini Izvori.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

With a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round on the line, Struga and Žalgiris are on level terms heading into the second leg of their 1st qualifying round matchup on Tuesday at Stadion Biljanini Izvori.

In last week's opening leg, Struga and Žalgiris played out a 0-0 draw at Vilniaus LFF stadionas.

Struga have yet to find the net in European qualifying play this season. Žalgiris are still looking for their first goal in this season's European qualifying.

Visitors Žalgiris were winless in their three Conference League contests away from S. Dariaus ir S. Girėno stadionas last season. FC Struga Trim-Lum are looking to extend a 21-match home unbeaten streak (W17 D4 L0) in all competitions. Zalgiris are on a four-match away winning streak.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Struga have won four and drawn two. They scored 11 and conceded five in that stretch, failing to score first in any of the six contests. All of their goals came after halftime, though their opponents also failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Žalgiris have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded four over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net before the break.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueFC StrugaZalgiris VilnaUEFA Champions LeagueStadion Biljanini Izvoriopta

DEPORTES

Uruguay vence a Canadá y se queda con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

Uruguay vence a Canadá y se queda con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

El DT de Colombia reveló un desconocido encuentro con Scaloni y le envió un mensaje a la selección argentina antes de la final de la Copa América

Escándalo en el Tour de Francia por la agresión de una persona al bicampeón del certamen: “Casi se convierte en tragedia”

Los Pumas se tomaron revancha y vencieron a Francia en la cancha de Vélez

Estados Unidos, sede de verano de los “gigantes” del fútbol europeo: el calendario de los amistosos que se jugarán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Travis Kelce, novio de Taylor Swift, confesó que 2024 fue el año más divertido de su vida

Nelly Furtado posó en topless para la portada de su nuevo álbum

“Intensamente 2” ya se convirtió en la tercera película animada más taquillera de la historia

“Euphoria” comenzará el rodaje de su tercera temporada en 2025 con todo el elenco principal

TENDENCIAS

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Las 10 estaciones de metro más bellas del mundo

Lo que viene para WhatsApp en iPhone y Android: creación de avatares con IA y mucho más

James Rodríguez, el jugador de la selección Colombia más buscado en Google e Instagram

La “hormiga cirujana”, una especie que utiliza la amputación como método para tratar heridas infectadas