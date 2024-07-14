Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Dinamo Tbilisi vs Astana por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Dinamo Tbilisi and Astana head into Wednesday's second leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena locked on aggregate.

Dinamo Tbilisi and Astana played out a 1-1 draw in last week's opening leg at Astana Arena. Abat Aymbetov scored for FC Astana in the 11th minute. Gabriel Sigua scored Dinamo Tbilisi's lone goal in the 57th minute.

Sigua leads Dinamo Tbilisi in European qualifying this season with one goal. With one goal, Aymbetov is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Astana.

The hosts have scored in 10 straight games in all competitions. They have scored in every match since an Erovnuli Liga meeting with Gagra in May.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Dinamo Tbilisi have won three, drawn one and lost two. They scored 12 and conceded 10 in that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had one first-half goal, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Astana have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six. They scored eight and conceded six in that period, netting first in three of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net before the break.

