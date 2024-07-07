Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Lincoln Red Imps vs Qarabag: resultado del 11 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A late Yassine Benzia goal separated the sides as Qarabağ beat Lincoln Red Imps 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Victoria Stadium on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Substitute Benzia made an impact off the bench and put Qarabağ ahead four minutes into added time.

The win for Qurban Qurbanov's side also came thanks to a goal from Redon Xhixha, with Kike Gómez on target for the home team.

Gómez had broken the deadlock for Lincoln Red Imps in the 25th minute. That lead, however, did not last as Xhixha hauled the sides level after 58 minutes. That spurred on Qarabağ and the Benzia winner came after 94 minutes.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Lincoln Red Imps will be looking to recover from a first-leg deficit in the Champions League 1st qualifying round tie when they head to face Qarabağ for the return leg on 19 July.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Gómez, Xhixha, and Benzia rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueLincoln Red ImpsQarabagUEFA Champions LeagueVictoria Stadiumopta

