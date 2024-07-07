Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Häcken vs The New Saints: resultado del 12 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Häcken defeated The New Saints 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Bravida Arena on Wednesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Häcken defeated The New Saints 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Bravida Arena on Wednesday.

The victory for Per-Mathias Høgmo's side came via goals from Ibrahim Sadiq, Mikkel Rygaard, and Even Hovland, with Declan McManus on target for the visitors.

Sadiq got the home side off to the perfect start by breaking the deadlock after just seven minutes. The hosts wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage six minutes later through Rygaard.

McManus then pulled one back for The New Saints in the 32nd minute. It was 3-1 after Hovland put his team in control four minutes later.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Seeking to book a spot in the 2nd Qualifying Round, Häcken take a two-goal lead over The New Saints into the away leg of their Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on 18 July.

IN THE GOALS:

Sadiq, Rygaard, McManus, and Hovland rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueHäckenThe New SaintsUEFA Champions LeagueBravida Arenaopta

DEPORTES

Uruguay empata contra Brasil en el clásico que define el último boleto a las semifinales de la Copa América

Uruguay empata contra Brasil en el clásico que define el último boleto a las semifinales de la Copa América

James Rodríguez volvió a brillar en la Copa América y estallaron los memes tras su show en el 5-0 de Colombia ante Panamá

Una figura de Francia reveló que la derrota por penales contra Argentina en el Mundial los ayudó en la Eurocopa ante Portugal: “Aprendimos mucho”

Tragedia en el Tour de Austria: un ciclista falleció tras una caída en plena competencia

En el inicio de la era Contepomi, Los Pumas perdieron ante Francia en Mendoza

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así fue el espectacular show de Justin Bieber en una boda de multimillonarios herederos en la India

Así fue el espectacular show de Justin Bieber en una boda de multimillonarios herederos en la India

Murió a los 73 años Judy Belushi-Pisano, actriz y viuda de John Belushi

El emotivo saludo de Arnold Schwarzenegger a Sylvester Stallone por sus 78 años

A 30 años de “Forrest Gump”: quiénes son las personas de la vida real que inspiraron la película

La investigación sobre la muerte de Matthew Perry apunta a una posible red de drogas en Hollywood

TENDENCIAS

Receta de Crème Brûlée, rápida y fácil

Receta de Crème Brûlée, rápida y fácil

¿Es seguro dejar Alexa conectada todo el tiempo? Esto es lo que necesitas saber

¿Cuál es la relación entre tener herpes zóster y varicela?

Destinos foodies: cuáles son los 6 mejores destinos del mundo para los amantes de la gastronomía

Crean aire acondicionado con modo menopausia e inteligencia artificial