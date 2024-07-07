Häcken vs The New Saints: resultado del 12 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Häcken defeated The New Saints 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Bravida Arena on Wednesday.

The victory for Per-Mathias Høgmo's side came via goals from Ibrahim Sadiq, Mikkel Rygaard, and Even Hovland, with Declan McManus on target for the visitors.

Sadiq got the home side off to the perfect start by breaking the deadlock after just seven minutes. The hosts wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage six minutes later through Rygaard.

McManus then pulled one back for The New Saints in the 32nd minute. It was 3-1 after Hovland put his team in control four minutes later.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Seeking to book a spot in the 2nd Qualifying Round, Häcken take a two-goal lead over The New Saints into the away leg of their Champions League 1st qualifying round tie on 18 July.

IN THE GOALS:

Sadiq, Rygaard, McManus, and Hovland rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.