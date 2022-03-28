Oscar 2022 : On parle de Bruno lors de la cérémonie, la chanson à succès de 'Encanto' a brillé au Dolby Theater

Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, Becky G and Luis Fonsi perform the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the animated film "Encanto" during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Avec une adaptation de No Se Habla de Bruno, la célèbre chanson du film Encanto, les participants aux Oscars 2022 ont chanté et apprécié le talent colombien. Mauricio et Carolina Gaitan, les interprètes originaux de ce single, ont commencé la présentation avec beaucoup d'attitude.